Glen Lyon Man Charged with Sexual Assault of a Child

GLEN LYON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Newport Township Police have arrested 52-year-old Ronald Ebert, Glen Lyon, accusing him of having a sexual relationship with an underage girl.

According to the criminal complaint, police say Ebert engaged in sexual acts with a girl from the time she was 5-years-old, continuing until she was 11-years-old.

According to police reports, the girl accuses him of assaulting her several times a week in a home in Glen Lyon over the course of several years. She claims the abuse took place in almost every room of the home, the pool and even Ebert’s car.

The victim also claims Ebert would give the girl money and told her he would “get another girlfriend to do it”.

Ebert is charged with Rape of a Child, Aggravated Indecent Assault, and Corruption of Minors as well as other charges.