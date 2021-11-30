Giving Tuesday, charities that aid people and animals in need

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s the day after Cyber Monday and a busy Black Friday shopping weekend when our attention turns to charity.

Today is “Giving Tuesday” when non-profits everywhere look for public financial support.

The American Red Cross is there when disaster strikes. This year, it’s happened a lot. The Red Cross says it’s responded to a new major relief effort every 11 days.

“We show up. We make sure that people have a place to stay, that they have clothes, that they have food and we do this around the clock,” said Gail McGovern, President/CEO of American Red Cross.

That includes two fires the same day recently in Schuylkill County. Nearly two dozen people combined were displaced.

“If you’re the victim of a home fire, you know, to you it’s as catastrophic as a category 4 hurricane. So, my heart goes out to the people in Schuylkill County who have lost their homes at such a difficult time of the year,” stated McGovern.

To help meet each crisis, the Red Cross counts on donations year-round and especially on Giving Tuesday.

“We rely on the generosity of the American public for every single part of our mission. And we ask people during this giving season to open up their hearts and help the American Red Cross,” explained McGovern.

Giving Tuesday is also a godsend at Indraloka Animal Sanctuary home to nearly 200 abandoned, abused, and neglected farm animals.

“It’s a critical day of support for us. Last year, we were able to raise a significant amount of funds to actually build a shelter for one of the animal groups that we have,” said Robin Olson, Director of Development of the Indraloka Animal Sanctuary.

This year, the goal is to raise enough funds for two building overhangs that would prevent snow falling and ice from forming right at the barn doors.

“It gives the animals outdoor space in the winter but it’s also incredible protection from the elements,” explained Olson.

Giving Tuesday, helping animals and people.

American Red Cross and Indraloka Animal Sanctuary are just two of the organizations which could use your help. If you wish to donate to the Indraloka Animal Sanctuary, click here or head over to their Facebook for more information.