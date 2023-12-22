SCRANTON (WBRE/WYOU)— Some special visitors today at the Gino Merli Center in Scranton.

Sen. Bob Casey and the Dunmore Lady Bucks basketball team stopping by for a holiday hello.

The Lady Bucks passed out cards and a small gift to the veterans, and one of the veterans was especially happy to see the team members, he is a big fan of the team.

“We made stockings a couple of weeks ago. We just have a little candy, the Dunmore Candy Kitchen donated a lot of chocolate to us and we passed them around, and we just got to talk and meet some people who are here,” said Allison Dempsey, a senior at Dunmore High School.

“That was good because I watched them on the news, that they were gaining and gaining. That was pretty good that they came here,” Harry Roubould, a veteran at Gino Merli Center.

Senator Casey met with many of the veterans and personally thanked them for their service and wished them a Merry Christmas and a happy holiday season. The veterans were excited for the event as well and appreciated the visit.