FORTY FORT, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Some teenage girls and even younger ones got a feel on Saturday for what flying and operating aircraft is about.

Wyoming Valley Airport was among the sites hosting Girls in Aviation Day.

Girls ages six to 15 rotated through a half-dozen stations to experience various aspects of the aviation industry.

“Every new activity for them is something totally different in the field so I think they’re just trying to grasp what’s going on and if I’m interested,” said Ashley Liddic.

Saturday’s weather put a damper on some activities, but organizers hope to add to the list next year.