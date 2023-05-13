LA PLUME, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A local program empowering school-aged girls celebrated this year’s initiative with a 5K run.

“Girls on the Run” is a national organization focusing on teaching girls in third to eighth-grade critical life skills. On Friday, the Lackawanna, Luzerne, and Pike County participants went on a run, accomplishing this year’s first big goal.

Girls across the area meet in small teams after school twice a week to work with trained volunteer coaches for 10 weeks. The program strives to inspire all girls to strengthen their confidence through dynamic interactive lessons.

“I’m running a 5K for Girls on the Run. We’ve been having weekly practices for over two months and it’s leading up to this,” said Vincenza Gregory, from Dunmore.

“They can accomplish anything they set their mind to I hope we instilled that in them, that no matter what, they have to find their inside soul and really shine, today’s their day to shine, and hopefully, that’s one of the lessons they go away with,” said Dolores Everett, Council Director of Girls on the Run.

On Friday, the Monroe and Northampton initiatives will have their race at east stroudsburg high school south.