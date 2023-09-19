SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many are still recovering from the terrible storm that flooded the area early this month. One organization spent its day raising money and collecting supplies for flood victims.

A local Girl Scouts group spent the day raising money quarter by quarter, as they held a drive focused on gathering cleaning essentials for those affected by the storm.

Nearly two weeks after a devastating flood swept through northeastern Pennsylvania, many groups and individuals are still lending a helping hand to those in need.

“Just seeing how so many people’s buildings were washed away and people had to be saved from certain areas, it’s great that we can give back a tiny bit,” said Girl Scouts of the Heart of PA Troop 50001 Leader Jackie Deck.

“I’ve watched a lot of different things, like especially at school, and even just hearing about it or a lot of different floods have happened, it’s just, we’re happy to be able to help about that,” said Girl Scout Elaina Calomino of the Girl Scouts of the Heart of PA Troop 50001.

The Girl Scouts of the Heart of PA Troop 50001 held a Cleaning Supplies and Quarters Drive at Nay Aug Park on Tuesday.

“It was actually one of the girls whose idea it was to have this drive, and her and her mom called me and we got things started,” said Deck.

They collected products and money to help flood victims get back on their feet and clean up the mess the storm left behind.

“We are doing this because we are Girl Scouts and we are here to help the world around us. Helping the world and making the world a better place is actually part of the Girl Scout law,” said Girl Scout Emony Kelly of the Girl Scouts of the Heart of PA Troop 50001.

Although fundraisers like these are part of a Girl Scout’s duty, they are more than happy to give back, especially when they know they’re helping those within their community.

“To help even if it’s just a small amount it’s always nice to help and do something, especially to know that, even if there’s a few people in the community, that we are a part of that,” said Calomino.

As the Girl Scouts continue to collect for those who lost so much during the storm, a special thank you goes out to those in the community who have taken their time and resources to give back as well.

“We’ve already gotten a good amount of cash donations, quarter donations, and lots of cleaning supplies. Somebody just walking by stopped by and gave us $50 which is incredible. That’s so much help for so many in the community,” Deck said.

The Girl Scouts are working with the City of Scranton to distribute everything that they collected to flood victims.