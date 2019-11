GIRARDVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) State Police in Frackville are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Lori Leatherman was last seen on November 16th at her home on Upper Railroad Street in Girardville. The 49-year-old has blonde hair, blue eyes and is 5’7″ feet tall.

Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Frackville at 570-874-5300.