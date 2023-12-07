CLINTON TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Earlier this year in May, the popular Gin’s Tavern in Factoryville was tragically burned to ash, after a swift-moving fire.

But, good news is on the horizon as the tavern announced on Wednesday, that excavation has begun to start building the new bar.

Courtesy: Gin’s Tavern

Gin’s Tavern wants to thank the architect and all of the local contractors who are helping rebuild consisting of:

Josh Schneider, architect

Raymond and Sons

General Construction

Kostick Construction

Tim Feduchak Masonry

Summit Mechanical Contracting

Perucki Construction

Ashley Shylkofski is a bartender and the granddaughter of the owner of Gin’s Tavern, Mark Vanko, and she would like to thank the community for their support as they wouldn’t have been able to do it without them.

Courtesy: Josh Schneider, architect

We are aiming for July 2024 for our grand opening, with a soft opening a week or so beforehand exclusively for community members who have helped get us to this point. Our local fire companies, the construction crews, the Benefit-4-Gin’s committee who put on the amazing benefit for us over the summer, and the business owners who have been employing our staff over the last few months, will all be invited. I can’t wait to see everyone’s smiling faces in a couple of months. You’re only a stranger but once at Gin’s.” Ashley Shylkofski, Gin’s Tavern Bartender/Owner’s grandaughter

The bar is opening at a new location across the road at 255 State Route 107.