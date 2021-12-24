Gift giveaway for lucky few on opening day at Shawnee Mountain

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The lifts at Shawnee Mountain are filled with skiers and snowboarders after having to delay their opening day because of warm temperatures.

Those same skiers and snowboarders are back, strapped in and loaded up on ski lifts Friday morning at Shawnee Mountain as it celebrated its Opening Day by awarding gifts to five lucky skiers first in line for the lift.

“It was fantastic. We had people here over an hour ahead of time in line because they wanted to get their free tickets and free swag.” said Rachel Wyckoff, Marketing Director, Shawnee Ski Resort.

Dawid Calka was one of the winners and says he grew up skiing at Shawnee Mountain.

“This mountain has been really like my whole-like a family mountain to me. I’m here all the time for multiple years. I actually learned how to ski here,” explained Calka.

Another winner said she and her dad drove from New Jersey for two hours before opening to try and make the cut.

“My dad knew there was like a prize contest but we didn’t know we were going to win, we were just trying,” said Sierra Shevchik, New Jersey

Fischer Bank is one of the many boarders happy to be back, saying everyone at Shawnee is like family.

“It’s my fifth opening day. I’ve been here since I was that tall,” said Bank.







“Good Christmas Eve, ya know? We come out here to have fun and then you know go home and relax with the family and all that stuff,” explained Calka.

Overnight the area got two fresh inches of powdered snow and Shawnee Officials told Eyewitness News that was the icing on the cake for the perfect opening day.

And the Shawnee Mountain slopes will be open Saturday on Christmas Day from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.