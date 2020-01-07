Closings & Delays
There are currently 7 active closings. Click for more details.

Giants hire Patriots’ Joe Judge as new head coach

News

by: Jonas Miller

Posted: / Updated:

(NEWS10) — It may not be the guy people expected, but the Giants have found their new head coach.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network is reporting the team has reached a deal with current Patriots Special teams and Wide Receiver coach, Joe Judge. The Giants fired their previous head coach, Pat Shumur, after two seasons with the team. He posted a record of 9-23.

Owners John Mara and Steve Tisch chose to keep General Manager Dave Gettleman amid rumors he would be fired as well. Gettleman admitted he made a mistake in thinking the team could rebuild and win at the same time.

This will be Judge’s first head coaching stint in the NFL. He inherits a lot of youth in QB Daniel Jones, RB Saquon Barkley, and a defense that is among the youngest in the league.

Details of Judge’s contract have not yet been reported.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos