DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The start of the school year is right around the corner and one local grocery story is making sure local kids are prepared.

To celebrate 100 years, Giant Company teamed up with the Scranton YMCA and donated some of the basic supplies kids need to start the school year.

“Its a great partnership, you never know what kids need or dont need when they are going to school, so its a good way to get them some of the basic supplies they’re gonna need when they’re getting ready to start their first day of school in a week or two,” said Rich Surrige, CFO & COO of Greater Scranton YMCA.

Giant employees packed over 300 bags filled with all kinds of goodies such as cereal, granola bars, mac and cheese and of course basic school supplies like notebooks and crayons, which Annabella Samuel was most excited for.

“The notebooks and pencils because I like to draw so that can keep me entertained for a while,” stated Samuel.

Some kids like Mason Gannon were surprised on how their day started at the YMCA.

“I just thought it was going to be a normal day, and then this happened,” said Gannon.

The best way to describe the kid’s reactions? It’s like Christmas.

“We want them to go home and open it like its a Christmas present, Christmas morning, they were doing it here at the YMCA, warmed all of our hearts, and that’s what we are here for, that’s what Giant stands for,” described Joe Luongo, assistant store manager for Giant Food Stores in Scranton.

For Giant, the goal is creating a healthier environment and alleviating some expenses for parents.

“One of the things Giant stands for is creating a healthier community, what better way to create that healthier community than to get food and basic school supplies back into the community,” explained Luongo.

The YMCA told 28/22 News that Giant plans to leave all the extra bags at their location so they can continue to giveaway bags to any local families that need it for the school year.