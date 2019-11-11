GIANT Food Stores Delivers 50,000 pounds of food to Central Pennsylvania Food Bank

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) On Monday, GIANT Food Stores delivered 50,000 pounds of food to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank as part of its commitment to the recent WITF Food and Fund Drive. WITF recently held a one-day giving event, inviting listeners to make a donation to the public media station. GIANT Food Stores matched each dollar contributed to the station with a pound of food donated to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, up to 50,000 pounds.

“This wonderful donation by GIANT Food Stores will help thousands of people struggling with hunger this holiday season,” said Joe Arthur, executive director of the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank. “We are grateful to the listeners of WITF who made a donation and helped us reach the goal of receiving 50,000 pounds of food from GIANT.”

In central Pennsylvania, 1 in 10 people struggle with hunger, including 1 in 6 children. The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank serves more than 135,000 individuals every month. As the region’s leading grocery store, GIANT views themselves as being the heart of our community and hunger being a problem in every community. GIANT takes this responsibility seriously and that is why the company has partnered with WITF and made it their mission to help fight hunger in all its forms.

“GIANT is committed to doing everything we can to eliminate hunger in our communities so when the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, our partner of more than 20 years, reached out about this opportunity with WITF, we were more than happy to step up to the plate and do our part,” said Matt Simon, chief marketing officer, GIANT Food Stores. “The holidays are all about families coming together to share a meal and make memories, and we’re proud to partner with the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank and WITF to help those in need across our community this holiday season.”