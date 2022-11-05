WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A giant boot took over Public Square in Wilkes-Barre on Friday.

LL Bean’s Bootmobile and Pop-up Shop offered ten percent off all items purchased on the square. This is the tenth anniversary of the LL Bean Bootmobile.

Dozens of people came out to do some shopping, and of course, take pictures. If you took any photos of the Bootmobile we would love to see them! Be sure to share photos you took of the Bootmobile on our Facebook post!

“We just love traveling with the Bootmobile. It always puts a smile on people’s faces. We love waving when we’re driving the Bootmobile. We have really cute swag that we pass out to people when they get super excited about seeing us on the road. Honestly, it’s just a really cool experience. It’s something different,” said Mandee Flanders, an experiential marketing specialist with LL Bean.

If you’d like to check it out, there’s still time. The Bootmobile and Pop-up shop return to Wilkes-Barre tomorrow from 10 to 5.