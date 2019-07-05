Giant American flag displayed on Northern Scranton Expressway

(WBRE/WYOU)— If you’ve traveled the Northern Scranton Expressway, you’ve probably noticed a giant display of patriotism.

A 400-pound American flag is waving proudly thanks to the Shea family of Clarks Summit. Every year they display the flag to celebrate Independence Day.

It takes two cranes and a wire to hold the flag. The family says it’s 60 feet, six inches by 90 feet, six inches.

“It represents our freedom, it represents what’s good about this country. With everything that is going on right now, we want to reunite people and I think it’s just a symbol of unity and hopefully that everything that is great about our country,” Shea Industries Inc. owner Suzi Shea said.

The Shea family made the flag at their factory in Scranton. It will be on display through Friday.