WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – Ghosting isn’t just a term used for not showing up on a date.

It also applies to Gen Z and millennial employees who take a job and don’t show up or quit a job without letting their employer know.

Ghosting in the workplace is more than just a national phenomena.

It’s also happening in the northeastern Pennsylvania labor market.









Tracy Kleban who is Business Services Manager with Luzerne County CareerLink described the NEPA job market as tight which means it favors job seekers.

She said its workers seeking a better wage and benefits package which could make ghosting more tempting but she recommends workers do the right thing and be respectful of their employer.

