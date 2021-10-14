‘Ghostbusters’ is Pennsylvania’s most-searched spooky kids movie

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) Every person has a favorite movie to watch during Halloween. So, a data analysis from U.S. Dish sought to find the most-searched spooky kids movies (rated G or PG) for each state.

Locally, children in Pennsylvania wanted “Ghostbusters,” the 1984 supernatural comedy directed by Ivan Reitman and written by Dan Akroyd and Harold Ramis, who also starred in the film.

The film was the third-most beloved movie in the country (an October favorite in eight states), behind only “Scooby-Doo” (13 states) and “Coraline (10 states).”

Along the border of the commonwealth, Ohio followed a majority of the country by loving “Scooby-Doo,” New York and New Jersey joined in the “Coraline” fanfare, West Virginia chose “Hocus Pocus,” Maryland’s favorite was “E.T.” and Virginia joined Pennsylvania in selecting “Ghostbusters.”

As seen in the map above, other October favorites included:

“Beetlejuice” (5 states)

“Coco” (2 states)

“Gremlins” (1 state)

“The Witches” (1 state)

“Halloweentown” (1 state)

“Hotel Transylvania” (1 state)

“The Addams Family” (1 state)

