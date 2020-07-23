“Ghostbusters” Ernie Hudson talks Cancer

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Columbia Pictures

Coronavirus

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) As a two-time cancer survivor, the 84-year-old actor is trying to stop a cancer threat in its tracks.

You probably know Ernie Hudson best for his role as Winston Zeddemore in the 1984 movie “Ghostbusters”.

HPV, which stands for Human Papilloma Virus, often lays dormant in children, but for some can result in cancer.

Hudson shares his survivor story and what he urges parents to do during the pandemic to protect their children from a cancer threat.

Reporter Mark Hiller will have more on Hudson’s story and message on Eyewitness News at 5.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos