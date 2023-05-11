RICE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNT(WBRE/WYOU) — WBRE brings you an update to an I-Team story you saw only on Eyewitness News.

Lead I-Team investigator Andy Mehalshick exposed the problem of “ghost poles” in Rice Township. Ghost poles are utility poles, left hanging in many communities. Some say they pose a safety threat.

Rice Township Police Chief Harry Ehret says Frontier Communications contacted him this morning after our report and was told work to remove the ghost poles will be completed by the end of next week.

The chief said he contacted the I-Team because concerns about the ghost poles were not being addressed.

