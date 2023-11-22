EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — First-time cooks and expert chefs all may need help with their Thanksgiving turkeys, according to one well-known supplier of the birds.

An expert from Butterball says his number one tip for cooks is to prepare.

If you haven’t defrosted your bird already, you still have time, Bill Nolan says you can do it in a matter of hours by putting it in cold tap water that nearly covers the turkey.

He also says you need to change the water frequently.

You can get more information on how to cook your turkey at Butterball’s website.