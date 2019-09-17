Getting the Ice Ready for Hockey!

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Crews are now in full swing at Mohegan Sun Arena for hockey season. The October 12th home opener for the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins A-H-L season is just around the corner and the ice is now being created.

The process includes shifts of spraying the ice on, freezing a layer, adding necessary lines and mesh sponsor logos and repeating that over and over until there’s one and a quarter to one and a third inches to accommodate hockey and other events that will take place on the ice.

The ice will be finished on Tuesday and it won’t go away until the end of the season. The ice will be covered up for other events like concerts.