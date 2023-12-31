LUZERNE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Getting back into shape and putting those fitness goals first will be a big part of many New Year resolutions.

People in Luzerne County are already making it happen. Earlier Sunday, hundreds of people participated in the Back Mountain Trail 5K Race that began at 2:30 p.m.

Along the race, people enjoyed gorgeous views of Luzerne County and the history of the Back Mountain Trail. Those who registered on time received a special event hoodie.

Those who participated were able to purchase race merchandise like long-sleeved t-shirts, beanies, and magnets.

Proceeds of the race will go to multiple Luzerne County Fire and Rescue Departments as well as local non-profits.

“This is our third year running and we were expecting over 800 people to come today to ring in the new year with us. They are either going to run or walk right down Main Street in Luzerne Borough. The atmosphere is electric, we’ve got music, we’ve got coffee from Cafe Fresco. We’ve got all kinds of great stuff,” said Back Mountain Trail 5K Race Director Dave Bass.

Organizers said the event continues to grow after 2022 after around 500 people participated in the race.