FELL TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Get ready to get creative. Lackawanna County Park and Recreation’s Art in the Park kicked off Tuesday at the Merli-Sarnoski Park in Scranton.

This is the first time the event is being held since 2019 due to the pandemic. Families and children spent their time enjoying the warm weather, live music, food, and of course arts and crafts.

Ten different artists were on hand, showcasing different activities, like face painting, storytelling, bracelet making, and even magic tricks.

“Too often, the kids end up playing games at home and sitting on the couch, and this gives them an outdoor event to be able to come out and enjoy themselves,” said Art Moran, Director of Lackawanna County Park and Recreation.

The free event will be held every Tuesday at different parks across Lackawanna County from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Next week’s event will be held at Covington Park in Moscow.