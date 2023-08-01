SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Get ready to get creative. Lackawanna County’s Art in the Park was held in McDade Park Tuesday.

This is the first time the event was held since 2019 due to the pandemic.

Ten artists were on hand over the past four weeks, Showcasing their talents and activities like face painting, storytelling, bracelet making, and even magic tricks. This event is a great way to get out and get creative

“I think it brings everybody together and lets the kids get involved with other children and have a lot of fun and see what else there is around,” said Susquehanna County Resident Francine Miller.

The event was free and was held every Tuesday at various locations, organizers say they are already looking forward to next year.