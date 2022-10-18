KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — With the weather turning more winter-like, experts say it’s time to take a look at our cars to make sure they don’t run into any problems.

It’s hard to believe but snow will be falling here in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania before we know it.

Once temperatures consistently drop below 45°, experts say it’s time to put on winter tires.

It may be the middle of October, but this snowy scene isn’t far off.

Snow, sleet, and slick ice will soon be a reality many NEPA residents will have to deal with.

“I’ve been getting calls about snow tires since October 1st,” said Bryan Carey, Assistant Manager at Kost Tire & Auto Service.

The shop is packed with all types of snow tires ready to be put on cars for the winter.

“Honestly, snow tires are much more reliable than any all-season tire. I could sell you any Goodyear Assurance Weatherready on the market but you’re never gonna match the reliability of a snow tire,” said Carey.

Carey says there’s no shortage of winter tires here, but he does recommend getting them sooner rather than later.

“Everybody wants to wait until the last minute, everybody wants to bombard tire shops at the very last day, okay we’re supposed to get snow tonight, I better get my tires done at 3:00 p.m. here today, but it’s not always that easy,” Cary explained.

Someone that knows quite a bit about tires is Technician Collen Jensen.

Jensen says winter tires have deeper grooves to channel snow and keep more of the tire in contact with the road in bad weather.

“It gives you better traction, better control especially when you’re driving with a kid. You don’t want to take a risk of driving with basic tires and say you hit an ice patch under the snow, you’re not gonna know until you get to that point and it’s too late,” Jensen said.

All-wheel drive can help keep a car from getting stuck, but your tires can make a bigger difference when stopping or steering in the snow.