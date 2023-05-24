WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— This weekend marks the unofficial start of summer.

While the school year is coming to a close, the upcoming academic year, and the deadlines that come along with it, will be here before we know it.

Our state requires mandated health screenings for students, but before school starts in the fall, parents and caregivers often forget or wait until the last minute.

The school year is winding down at Heights Elementary School in Wilkes-Barre.

It’s where certified school nurse Tracey Glynn-Roulinavage is a critical resource for students and families in the Wilkes-Barre Area School District.

“We’re trying to focus on getting the health record together so parents are not at the last minute trying to incorporate appointments, well visits, all in the return to school months which is super hectic for everybody,” said Glynn-Roulinavage.

Pennsylvania school code requires a number of routine health screenings and vaccination records.

“A lot of the children do come very prepared if they do attend a pre-k organization or pre-k curriculum,” added Gylnn-Roulinavage.

Dr. Jason Woloski is the medical director for the Wilkes-Barre Area School District.

“What most people don’t realize is that in kindergarten, and in sixth grade and 11th grade, it actually is state-mandated that you have a physical with your physician in order to be eligible to attend school,” says Dr. Woloski.

Nurse Tracey and Dr. Woloski agree that it’s best to make these appointments during the summer.

“Students are home, maybe schedules are a little more flexible, you’re not pulling students out of their education, so a great time to call us, schedule that wellness visit, get up-to-date on your shots, and really be ready to enter the school year healthy and ready to learn,” explained Dr. Woloski.

In some instances, students who do not meet the mandated health requirements by the first day of school will not be able to attend.

“I have a child in kindergarten right now and a child going into kindergarten,” said Jenny Hetro a parent.

Busy moms like Jenny Hetro tell Eyewitness News being prepared is key.

“It’s a busy time of year and it’s an exciting time of year for a lot of people, you can feel like you get a lot of communications coming home from your school whether that be on paper or in a text message or in an email or whatever. But this is just a communication that you don’t want to miss, get your screenings, take care of them now because you want to enjoy your back-to-school time and not run around trying to fix things that you should’ve taken care of months ago,” continued Hetro.

Heights Elementary is planning to host a free vaccine clinic open to all students in districts in our area this summer.

To learn more about other state-mandated health requirements, head to the Department of Health page for more information.