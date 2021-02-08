‘Get to work’: Education funding in the balance with state budget proposal

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Official debate over Pennsylvania’s proposed budget does not start until next week. But, there’s a lot to unpack, especially when it comes to how it could impact education.

Billions of dollars could be coming to the rescue for districts who are feeling financial strain, much like here in Scranton.

Governor Tom Wolf introduced a 36.1-billion-dollar budget. A hefty chunk would be going into funding schools in what education professionals tell me is a much-needed overhaul of ‘fair funding’ equations: 100 million in basic education, 25 million for special education, and 30 million for early childhood education.

That’s all on top of 1 billion for school facilities, which have been front and center in the headlines here in Scranton and other districts in the northeast as well as central PA.

The uphill battle will soon start to get as much of the proposal in the final budget between now and June 30th. president of the Scranton Federation of Teachers, Rosemary Boland says it’s now time for state legislators to get to work and put education as a priority over politics.

“For all of this, and there are so many factors into all of this, and all of it costs money. I don’t think any of us elected anybody to go to Harrisburg, and sit on their hands and say, Well, this is the time in history to say you know what we’ve been through this pandemic. it’s not gone yet. We’ve got to invest.”

To support the spending and potential changes to education funding, that’s where the debates will come in. The governor is looking to increase state spending by roughly 4%. That’s predicated on getting a pandemic-struck economy rolling, the proposal would also call for an increase in personal income tax from 3.07% to 4.49%, and there are other sectors that will see cuts to move that money into our schools.

“The Money doesn’t come from heaven. It comes from people who live in the state and appreciate the fact that there are kids in this state who have to be educated, and they should be getting a quality education. I’m hopeful that the legislature listens and makes it happen. But if they start their petty squabbling? they’re walking away from every kid in the state of Pennsylvania. Those kids are going to grow up, and they’re going to vote and they’re going to remember who did that to them.” Boland said.

Talks in Harrisburg won’t officially begin for the budget until next week, but there are going to have to be major conversations and potential concessions for the proposed help to actually make it to our students and education professionals.