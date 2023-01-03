EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Citizen’s Police Academy of Snyder County is offering a six-week program designed to introduce members of the community to law enforcement.

Those selected to participate in the program will get an in-depth look into police practices and a deeper understanding of law enforcement duties.

During the six-week program, participants will have hands-on learning and instruction on police procedures, techniques, and a variety of topics such as crash reconstruction, forensics, use of force, criminal investigation, DUI enforcement, and more.

The course is taught by members of the Pennslyvania State Police, local police departments, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Snyder County District Attorney’s office.

The focus of the Citizen’s Police Academy is to open communication between citizens and law enforcement.

If you are interested in participating in the free program, you must be at least 18 years or older and have no previous criminal history. Applications must be submitted no later than March 20.

The Pennslyvania State Police will conduct a brief criminal background investigation on applicants. The program is on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Sessions of the six-week program will begin on Tuesday evening, 6:00 p.m. through 8:30 p.m. on March 28th and continue until May 2 at 713 Bridge Street, Selinsgrove.

To graduate from the program, participants must attend at least five of the six sessions.

Applications are available at the Pennslyvania State Police Station in Milton. Applicants can also make a request for an application by emailing andrjacobs@pa.gov, or calling (717) 461-5051.