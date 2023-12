KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — You better watch out because Krampus is coming to Kingston.

On Sunday, December 10, anyone can get their picture taken with Krampus at “The Strange and Unusual,” located at 467 Wyoming Avenue in Kingston.

People of all ages are invited to come, it costs $5 per group at the time of your photo, and groups must bring their own camera.

The December 10th event goes from 12:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and again from 3:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.