EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Area supermarkets and hardware stores are raising money in support of Detective Kyle Gilmartin, who was shot and seriously injured early Thursday morning.

As of Monday, January 15, all 10 Gerrity’s “The Fresh Grocer” locations and all five Gerrity’s Ace Hardware stores, located in Scranton, Carbondale, Peckville, Clarks Summit, and Shavertown are accepting donations at their registers and on the Gerrity’s website.

Courtesy: Pennsylvania State Police

Our family, managers, and the staff at Gerrity’s are saddened by these events, and our deepest sympathy goes out to Detective Gilmartin and his family. This hits especially close to home for us because we have a store in West Scranton, and my son, Joe, and his family live in West Scranton. We also want the Scranton Police Department and all law enforcement in our local communities to know that our family stands with you in this difficult time.” Joyce “Mom” Fasula, President of Gerrity’s.

Detective Gilmartin suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting early Thursday morning in West Scranton while pursuing suspects who were charged with the early morning drive-by shootings on Harrison and Prospect Avenues.

Gerrity’s Supermarket, originally from Scranton, stated that they will be raising money to support Detective Gilmartin, and will match the first $5,000 donated.

