Gerrity’s lends a helping hand by collecting donations for Ukraine

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Gerrity’s businesses will now be collecting monetary donations to help victims in Ukraine.

Beginning Tuesday, March 8, Gerrity’s will be collecting monetary donations at both, Gerrity’s Supermarkets and Gerrity’s Ace Hardware stores for the victims of the war in Ukraine.

All donations can be made at the checkout counter at any store location or online at Gerritys.com.

The company is donating 100 percent of the funds raised to St. Vladimir’s Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church. The church will facilitate the distribution of the funds.

“Our hearts go out to the people of Ukraine,” said Joyce ‘Mom” Fasula, Gerrity’s Co-owner. “Our family and staff feel compelled to provide aid and comfort to the families who are suffering through the unimaginable ordeal. We are proud to be able to use our thirteen locations to lend much-needed assistance to such a worthy cause.”

The Fasula Family, who owns 10 Gerrity’s Supermarkets and three Ace Hardware Stores, has pledged to match the total amount of donations collected, up to $20,000.