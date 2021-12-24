Gerrity’s last-minute shopping

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hundreds of folks came to the Gerrity’s in Hanover to take part in the hustle and bustle of last-minute Christmas shopping.

Some were shopping for their traditional Christmas morning breakfast, others for a full Christmas or Christmas Eve dinner and some even had multiple stops for everything including some last-minute gifts.

While some folks are used to the last-minute rush; wanting to get the freshest possible entrees for Christmas Eve dinner, most shoppers say they don’t usually wait this long.

They all agree this year has been particularly busy and there just hasn’t been enough time to get all their shopping done.

“Generally I’m in better shape than I am, but this year for some reason, I just can’t get it all done. I mean, everybody’s working and pulled into a lot of different directions so I think everybody’s trying their best to pull it all together,” stated Kim Kross.

“Last-minute rush thought we had everything and come to think of it we didn’t. We didn’t have half as much as we needed,” said Michael Barberio Jr.

Gerrity’s was open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and will reopen at 7 a.m. Sunday morning.