Georgia man arrested in Hazleton on kidnapping charges

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY — A Georgia man was arrested in Hazleton on a kidnapping warrant out of New York.

Pennsylvania State Police say they were warned that Jeremy Flowers, 33, may be driving through the area. Flowers was known to be possibly armed and have an allegedly kidnapped and possibly endangered 18-month-old child with him.

Police say his vehicle was located on I-81 South near mile marker 140. Officers were able to conduct a felony stop and take Flowers into custody without incident.

Children and Youth took temporary custody of the child to return to her mother.

Flowers was held at PSP Hazleton and charged with Fugitive from Justice based on the kidnapping warrant out of Cortland, New York.