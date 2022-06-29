WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A historic business in downtown Williamsport is celebrating its 100 anniversary.

The Genetti Hotel & Suites on West 4th Street has become a staple in the city and truly stands the test of time.

It was originally called the Lycoming Hotel and opened to the public in June of 1922. It was the site for many events like banquets, dinners, balls, and tours. Which quickly earned its recognition in the community as a popular spot for social gatherings.











In 2022, it’s still used as a hotel and now they have a restaurant in it called Windows on 4th. It’s become a place where many residents and historical figures have visited.

“If you were to come to the hotel and walk down what I call the walk of fame, there are many, many pictures of sports figures, dignitaries, local politicians, state politicians, that line our walls that have visited the hotel,” explained Kathy Taylor, General Manager of Genetti Hotel & Suites.

Some of those people include Eleanor Roosevelt and Babe Ruth. Next month Eyewitness News will have the full story behind the history of the Genetti during our beyond baseball special.