General Motors Recall

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) General Motors is recalling nearly 3 and half-million trucks and SUV’s.

The affected vehicles include G-M-C’s Sierra and Yukon.

Chevrolet’s Silverado, Suburban and Tahoe as well as the Cadillac Escalade.

The effectiveness of the vacuum pumps may decrease over time leading to braking issues which could increase the chance of a crash.

G-M will notify owners, and dealers will reprogram the electronic brake control module free of charge.

GM’s number for this recall is N192268490

Chevrolet customer service: (800) 630-2438

Cadillac customer service: (800) 458-8006

GMC customer service: (800) 462-8782

Model years included in the recall:

2015-2017 Cadillac Escalades

2014-2018 Chevrolet Silverados & GMC Sierras

2015-2018 Chevrolet Suburbans, Tahoes & GMC Yukons