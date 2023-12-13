EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — What NASA refers to as “one of the year’s best meteor showers” is expected to peak Wednesday night into Thursday morning and experts say if conditions are good, skywatchers can view colorful meteors all over the night sky.

According to NASA, The Geminids Meteor Shower peaks in mid-December every year and it is considered one of the best and most reliable meteor showers annually because of its vibrant colors.

NASA officials say The Geminids Meteor Shower will peak Wednesday night, December 13, into Thursday morning, December 14, beginning around 9:00 or 10:00 p.m. Officials say the best time to view the shooting stars will be between 2:00 a.m. and dawn.

The meteors can be viewed by the majority of the world but it is best viewed in the Northern Hemisphere and the moon is a big factor in how well sky watchers may see it due to moonlight washing out the fainter meteors.

The moon will be almost full, which isn’t ideal, however, it is expected to set around 2:00 a.m. leaving a couple of hours for stargazers to take in the Geminids before the sun rises.

NASA has tips when it comes to viewing the meteor shower:

Find an area far away from street and city lights

Make sure you are prepared for winter temperatures with a blanket or sleeping bag

Lay flat on your back with your feet to the south and look up.

Be patient giving your eyes about 30 minutes to adapt before you begin to see meteors.

The weather team here at 28/22 News is calling for partly cloudy skies Wednesday night for those who want to watch the celestial event.