KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many small businesses were forced to close their doors due to the pandemic but one Luzerne County man is defying the odds.

Issac Mensah owns Gemini Kicks in Kingston. He opened the business during the pandemic, which he said made things harder but he feels he brought his business during a time when people needed it.

Mensah said that he didn’t have access to the sneaker world when he was younger since he was raised by a single mom with three kids. So, when he had the opportunity to open this business he knew he had to go for it.

Opening a business can be scary but Mensah said that you have to go for it, just jump in. He said the risk is well worth the reward, and that if you’re willing to take that risk he thinks it will pay off.

Mensah also said that he is glad he could bring this street culture to the valley for everyone to indulge in.