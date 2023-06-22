WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In an effort to strengthen patient advocacy, nurses and technical workers in Wilkes-Barre are coming together.

In a statement, SEIU Healthcare announced over 300 technical workers and Licensed Practical Nurses employed by Geisinger Wyoming Valley Hospital voted overwhelmingly in favor to join the organization Wednesday night.

“As Geisinger Wyoming Valley caregivers, we are thrilled that we now have a vehicle to make our voices heard, both for our futures and also for our patients”, said Susan Casper, Nuclear Medicine Technologist.

“We are delighted by the election results because we know we are going to be stronger patient advocates when we are all standing together”, added Ruth Visintainer, Registered Nurse and Chapter President.

“We are grateful to all our employees who spent recent weeks weighing this important decision and we wholeheartedly respect the choice they made,” Geisinger said in a statement to Eyewitness News.

With the vote, the newly organized workers join over 700 registered nurses at the hospital, according to the release.