TUNKHANNOCK, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced Tuesday that Geisinger Tunkhannock is now open at its new location, 809 Hunter Highway (State Route 29), across from Walmart.

The $15,000,000 investment in Wyoming County delivers a brand new renovated clinical space, which creates more appointment availability for growing specialty programs, and an enhanced walk-in care model to make it for patients and members to receive healthcare.

The facility is also a more convenient care destination, as patients can easily access the space from the road, and offers more parking than the former Geisinger Tunkhannock location.

According to a press release, market research predicts Wyoming County’s population of people 65 years of age and older will continue to grow over the next three years, marking an eight percent increase from 2021 to 2026. These patients tend to have a greater need for specialty services and more frequent visits to their primary care doctors to manage chronic conditions.

As we grow to meet the needs of our community, our focus is on helping our patients and members manage their total health and, ideally, avoid unnecessary hospitalizations and emergency room visits. Our new Geisinger Tunkhannock clinic gives us the space we need to expand now and the opportunity for future expansion as community needs arise.” Kathy Lloyd, Associate Vice President of Community Medicine and Convenient Care at Geisinger

Like its previous location, the new Geisinger Tunkhannock location offers primary care, women’s health, ear, nose, and throat, a pharmacy, laboratory, and imaging services. There is also outpatient care for neurology and general surgery available.

The 32,000-square-foot facility allows physicians to expand services including outpatient cardiology, which has increased from two days per month to three days per week, and hematology and oncology, which has grown from three infusion chairs and two exam rooms to six infusion chairs and four exam rooms.

The Radiology equipment has been updated as well and includes a new state-of-the-art mammography unit, and the pharmacy will be testing an in-clinic dispensing model for acute and maintenance medications.

The planned ConvenientCare walk-in clinic at the new site has been upgraded to a ConvenientCare+ model that provides all of the services of a traditional ConvenientCare and helps address Wyoming County’s need for emergency services. At the new clinic patients have access to advanced treatment for non-life-threatening emergencies like:

Nebulizer therapy for the management of breathing issues

IV fluids for dehydration

IV diuresis for urinary conditions

IV or oral steroids for inflammatory conditions

IV antibiotics for infections

Treatments for high or low blood sugar

Medication for high blood pressure

Heart rate control for atrial fibrillation (A-fib)

Schedule a primary care appointment online at Geisinger’s website or by calling 570-605-4425.

Patients can also check ConvenientCare wait times and save their spot online in the urgent section of the Geisinger website.