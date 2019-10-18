Geisinger to Open Wellness Center

News
Posted: / Updated:

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Replacing store-fronts with doctor’s offices.

      A big announcement from Geisinger Health Systems. It will be placing a medical facility inside the Marketplace at Steamtown.

It will take-up an 83-thousand square foot section of the marketplace with an urgent care, physical therapy and more.

          The move downtown allows the medical provider to consolidate its Olive Street Outpatient Orthopedics services in the city to under one roof.

          Geisinger says the new location will have better access to parking, bus routes, and a central location near Geisinger’s Commonwealth School Of Medicine and Geisinger C-M-C.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos