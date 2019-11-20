Geisinger St. Luke’s Hospital Opens

ORWIGSBURG, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV)- The next chapter of patient-centered healthcare launched in Schuylkill County.

Geisinger St. Luke’s Hospital officially opened at 8am Wednesday as the first new hospital in the county in more than nine decades.



From Left: Geisinger President and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Jaewon Ryu; St. Luke’s University Health Network President and Chief Executive Officer Richard A. Anderson; and Geisinger St. Luke’s Hospital President Gabe Kamarousky pictured during the community open house hosted at the hospital earlier this month.

The three-story facility will eventually have 80 private beds, including 15 in the Emergency Department and six in the Intensive Care Unit. It will also feature two surgical bays with plans of expanding to four. Geisinger St. Luke’s will also offer cardiology, gastroenterology, general surgery, gynecology, nephrology, neurology, orthopedic surgery, radiology, and urology in addition to a helipad for Geisinger Life Flight.



The $72 million investment has seen 250 new hires with recruitment continuing for some positions. An on-campus medical office building is also under construction. The hospital will complement existing services of local providers in addition to Geisinger and St. Luke’s primary and specialty care clinics and accept most major health plans.

Appointments and referrals for outpatient services at the hospital, including imaging and laboratory, can now be scheduled by calling 484-526-1000.