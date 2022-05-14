SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Helmets save lives — that is the message the Geisinger neurology team is trying to spread.

They held a bike safety event Saturday at McDade Park to spread awareness about the importance of helmets. Children received free helmets, safety whistles and bike lights.

Geisinger held information sessions on basic first aid for kids and the dangers of concussions.

“We have the information to prevent the potential brain injury. It doesn’t matter if you’re 2 or 102, the helmet is definitely going to save your head,” said Kathryn Bommer, injury prevention professional and trauma educator at Geisinger CMC.

Although the event was directed at kids, bike safety is important for people of all ages to learn.