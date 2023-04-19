DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Area Geisinger hospitals raised Donate Life flags during the first two weeks of the month to boost organ donation awareness.

During the first two weeks of April, several Geisinger hospitals held flag-raising events to raise awareness about the importance of organ donation.

“Over the last year, we’ve been able to complete 80 successful transplants because of living and deceased donors. As we bring awareness to the importance of organ donation throughout the month, we raise a flag in honor of the donors and their family members who have made the decision to say ‘yes’ to providing the life-saving gift of organ donation,” explained Dr. Michael Marvin, Department Chair of Transplant Surgery.

Staff, community members, and patients participated in the ceremonies at Geisinger Medical Center, Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, and Geisinger Community Medical Center.

The flag events are held each April during “National Donate Life Month,” which raises awareness about the importance of organ donation, as more than 100,000 people are still waiting for lifesaving organ transplants.

To learn more about organ donation or to become a registered donor visit Geisinger online.