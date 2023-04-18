SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The expansion of Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton’s Historic Hill Section was the focus of a packed city council meeting Tuesday night.

Geisinger spent nearly $7 million buying and demolishing about two dozen homes around the hospital, but how the hospital expands depends on city zoning changes that council has yet to approve.

It was a standing room only inside Scranton City Council Chambers.

Representatives of Geisinger Community Medical Center presented preliminary expansion plans.

“The goal of tonight’s presentation was really to educate the community as well as the council on what the true need for healthcare services is in Scranton,” said Geisinger Northeast Region Chief Administrative Officer Ron Beer.

Geisinger officials discussed how the project would accommodate increased community healthcare needs.

A larger emergency room and additional parking garages are part of the preliminary plans.

“The sickest of the sick from all over Lackawanna County and the counties that surround it come to Geisinger Community Medical Center. This is truly a regional asset. However, we want to make sure we’re providing those services for all those patients, at the same time, we want to be good neighbors to everyone who lives in the vicinity of the hospital,” said Beer.

Many of those neighbors spoke out during public comment. Concerns were raised about noise, lighting, visuals, and impact on property values.

“I walk every morning, and rainy days I took a walk in the one Geisinger garage, went all the way up to the top, came all the way down to the bottom. There was 124 open spots at 9:15 in the morning, which means your whole day shift would have been there,” said Scranton resident Mary Beth Mikolayczak.

Geisinger officials intend to create a community advisory council throughout the process.

Not all community members oppose the expansion project.

“I understand why this is such a hard decision because it is going to change the makeup of their neighborhood, and I understand that. But living near a hospital sometimes the risk of living near a hospital is that, but the risk of losing accessibility to good, quality healthcare, I believe, is much larger,” said Pennsylvania’s 114th District representative Bridget Kosierowski.

The proposed zoning ordinance would allow structures like parking garages to be built.

City council is poised to vote on the matter during their next meeting on April 25.