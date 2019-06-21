Keep WBRE!

Geisinger picks new president and CEO

News

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Geisinger Medical Center in Danville officially announced their new leader.

Geisinger’s board of directors appointed Dr. Jaewon Ryu as president and CEO. Ryu had served as interim president and CEO since November after the previous CEO left to assume a leadership role at Google.

Ryu was president of Integrated Care Delivery for Humana in Kentucky before he joined Geisinger.

