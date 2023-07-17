MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The need for behavioral health care is growing not just in our area but across the country. Soon patients and their families will be able to get care at a new facility that’s opening in Lackawanna County.

The joint venture partnership is helping to address the increased need for mental health care in our state. Statistics show three out of five Pennsylvania communities do not have enough mental health providers.

Geisinger and Acadia Healthcare have partnered to open Geisinger Behavioral Health Center Northeast.

It’s a 96-bed, state-of-the-art facility located along Glenmaura National Boulevard in Moosic. The center will provide acute behavioral health care for pediatric, adolescent, and adult patients.

CEO of Geisinger Behavioral Health Center Northeast Kelly Ankenbrand aims to build a culture of compassion and service with high standards for clinical excellence to meet the needs of the community.

“There’s been overcrowding, individuals spending way too much time in emergency rooms waiting to receive care. It’s my hope that opening up this facility and getting the beds online will help relieve some of that burden in our community,” stated Ankenbrand

Geisinger’s chair of psychiatry and behavioral health says the mental health crisis has almost reached what some people would refer to as an epidemic, even before the pandemic.

“It’s been compounded by the workforce shortage and the lack of access, so it has definitely become to the level of urgency that I’m glad collaborations like this one will be able to meet that need, hopefully,” explained Imad Melhem, Geisinger chair of Psychiatry & Behavioral Health.

Additionally, he hopes increasing access to quality care will help fight the stigma associated with mental health.

“For me as a psychiatrist, this is what our patients need, and above all, this is the level of care that they deserve,” said Melhem.

The center’s first patient day is scheduled for August 1st. There is a sister facility slated to open in Danville in 2025.