SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Thursday, the Pennslyvania Association of Staff Nurses and Allied Professionals announced that 60 nurse practitioners and physician assistants at Geisinger Medical Center overwhelmingly voted “YES” to unionize.

In the press release, the unionization is an effort for nurse practitioners and physician assistants to better advocate for patients and themselves.

“I voted “Yes” to have my voice heard and to improve the care we provide to our patients. Our patients need us to have a stronger voice,” said Kaely Borgna, a CT Surgery Physician Assistant.

“In the era of COVID-19, when hospitals are hemorrhaging staff and frontline healthcare workers literally risk their lives for their patients and need and deserve both protections and respect, that voice has never been more important,” said PASNAP President and Resident Nurse Maureen May.

After a 44-4 vote that closed at 8:00 p.m. Thursday night, they became members of the PASNAP at the hospital. This comes shortly after Geisinger CMC professionals and technical specialists also voted to unionize.