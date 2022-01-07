Geisinger now offering COVID vaccine and booster for children ages 12 to 15

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Following the recent approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID -19 vaccines and boosters for children, aged 12-15, Geisinger is now offering the doses.

According to Geisinger, adolescents ages 12 to 15 can now receive a Pfizer booster shot five months after receiving their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The booster dose is the same amount of the first or second single dose, which equals 0.3 milliliters.

Geisinger says data proves COVID-19 boosters help strengthen protection against the omicron variant as well as others.

The FDA has also shortened the timing of Pfizer’s booster shots from six months down to five months.

Anyone unsure if they qualify for a booster shot or have any specific questions should contact their doctor.

If you wish to make an appointment at Geisinger for a first, second, third or booster shot of the vaccine, you may do so through MyGeisinger or by calling 570-284-3657.