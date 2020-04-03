Geisinger modifies visitation policies, keeps non-urgent procedures on hold

DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Geisinger has updated its visitation policy and is extending non-urgent surgeries until April 30 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

While inpatient visitation remains limited, delivering mothers can have one person or family member present. Exceptions for visitors have also been made for patients who are medically unstable, patients who are at the end of life, patients who are minors, patients undergoing surgery and patients with caregivers.

Visitors at Geisinger are subject to a number of guidelines. The visitor will be screened and must not have symptoms of respiratory infection. Visitors who have traveled internationally or been exposed to someone with a fever, the flu or a proven COVID-19 case in the past 14 days are not permitted. Visitors must stay in the patient’s room the entire time of the visit. Once they leave the patient’s room, they must leave the medical center. Visitors under the age of 18 will not be allowed except under extraordinary circumstances, and no animals other than service animals are permitted.

Visitors are encouraged to call the hospital operator for visitation hours, which may vary by location.

Geisinger has extended the hold on all elective, non-urgent procedures through April 30. Patients with urgent appointments will be cared for, and Geisinger will use the screening process already in place for identifying potential infection or exposure.