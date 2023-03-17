SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Soon-to-be medical professionals around the country are taking the next step in their journey.

Fourth-year medical students all over the country simultaneously opened envelopes that enclosed their futures.

“Our students have wanted to be doctors so badly and they’re about to graduate as doctors,” said Julie Byerley, President of Geisinger College of Health Sciences and Dean of Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine.

Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine’s Class of 2023 celebrated “Match Day” at Riverfront Sports Complex.

107 soon-to-be graduates discovered where they’ll spend the next several years training in their specialty areas.

“I’m super excited, I’m super anxious to see kind of where we end up but overall I’m just super grateful to be here,” described Rachel Williams, Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine class of 2023.

“I was incredibly nervous. I always think it always works out in the end, so I did think I was going to get what I wanted but you just never know,” stated Michael DePalma, Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine class of 2023.

Family and friends cheered on the future medical professionals as they were handed their fate.

“This celebration allows families and loved ones to come together with pride about their loved ones’ experience and their loved one becoming a doctor,” explained Byerley.

“It’s a long, long tough road and she really persevered a lot of highs and lows, but we did it,” said Martia Woloszyn from Moscow.

The students were proud of how far they had come.

“Rank lists were long, you don’t really know where you’re gonna wind up but getting a number one’s a pretty good feeling,” said Vince Canzanese, Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine class of 2023, who received number one on the rank list.

Regardless of the outcome, they are ready for their next journey.

“Every single program I put on my list I know that I will be so happy there and do so well. So, honestly, whatever comes out I am going to be thrilled,” said Williams.

As the fear and anxieties from “Match Day” fade, our future medical heroes prepare to start practicing at their given residencies.

Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine class of 2023 matched into some of the most competitive programs within the country and are looking forward to continuing their training.