DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- Danville has a new resident.

At 8:57 a.m. on Jan. 1, Wendy Milks and David Harmon, of Danville, welcomed baby girl Isabella Louise Harmon into the world as Geisinger Medical Center’s New Year’s baby for 2022.

Baby Isabella is 7 pounds, 2 ounces and 20 1/2 inches long.

She joins the family of her parents and two older siblings at home.